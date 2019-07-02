Reports: Antoine Griezmann’s Barcelona presentation date set

Barcelona have been slow in the transfer market so far. The Blaugrana completed the signing of Frenkie de Jong in January and have successfully added Neto to their ranks recently. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the La Liga champions are ready to unveil their next signing – Antoine Griezmann!

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning on presenting Antoine Griezmann to their fans on July 11. The Atletico Madrid forward continues to be linked with the Spanish giants and they are finally set to confirm his arrival.

Furthermore, as per the report, there was a considerable delay in Barcelona’s approach for Griezmann as they had been waiting for July 1 to arrive. The official start of the new football season saw the Frenchman’s release clause fall from 200 Million to 120 Million, making him more approachable.

And so, an official announcement about Griezmann’s capture could soon follow, with Barcelona keen on presenting him to the fans on July 11, shortly before the club departs for their pre-season tour. Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong’s presentation could take place later this week while Neto could be unveiled before the fans on July 12 or July 13.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona continue their pursuit of Neymar once the signing of Antoine Griezmann is sealed. The former player has been heavily linked with a move back in recent weeks.