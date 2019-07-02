Neymar’s father reveals major update on son’s transfer situation between Barcelona and PSG

Paris Saint Germain’s unsettled superstar Neymar Jr.’s father has dismissed all rumours related to his speculated transfer to FC Barcelona, by announcing that he will remain a PSG player next season as well.

The Brazilian has been extremely unsettled at the Paris club over the past couple of weeks, especially after PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed that he wants the Brazilian to cut down on his brash habits and become a member of the team by all means. This led to the player meeting with the President himself, before handing him a transfer request, according to various sources.

Meanwhile, Neymar Sr. the father of the player, said that his son is not moving anywhere this summer.

“It’s not planned anytime,” he told Canal Supporters as reported by Daily Mail, when asked about the 27-year-old’s potential Barcelona move.

He further added: “I’m in Brazil and I’ll stay here until my son returns to Paris” before signing off.

Neymar did not enjoy a comfortable season with PSG last season, as injuries and disciplinary issues plagued his campaign. He was away from the PSG side for three months since January due to an injury to his right foot. Upon return, he quarrelled with a fan after the finals of the French Cup where Stade Rennais defeated PSG in penalties, leading to a straight three-match ban from the Ligue 1 next season.

Earlier, he had also copped a separate three-match ban from the 2019-20 Champions League for use of foul language while addressing match officials via social media, post the Parisians humiliating UCL exit at the hands of Manchester United in the round-of-16.