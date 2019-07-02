Reports: Manchester United in €40 million bid for Barcelona product and European U-21 Champion

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a €40 million bid for Dani Olmo of Dinamo Zagreb, an attacking midfielder who cut his teeth in Barcelona.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder who can play through the middle or on either wing, joined the Croatian side from Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2014.

Tomorrow's 'SN': – Manchester United is offering 40m euros for Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) pic.twitter.com/dV3IP2j1zt — CroSports (@CroSports_) July 1, 2019

The cover of Sportske Novosti reports that Manchester United have made a bid worth €40 million as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to refurbish an ailing squad that limped to a sixth placed finish in the recently concluded Premier League season.

Olmo has represented the Spain U16, U17 and U21 squads so far. In fact, he even scored the winner for the Spain U-21 squad in the finals of the European U-21 Championships against Germany.

However, reports did emerge that Croatia national team coach Zlatko Dalic wanted to have him convert his nationality from Spanish in order to be eligible to represent Croatia.

It was also reported that Real Madrid were interested in snapping up the player earlier this year, but ever since the return of Zinedine Zidane, those talks have died down with the club focussing on more established players.

Olmo made 44 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19, scoring 12 goals and assisting 9 more.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5: With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer focussing on a youth-centric hiring policy to rebuild Manchester United, Dani Olmo is exactly the kind of player he would be targeting.