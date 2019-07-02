Reports: Real Madrid’s alternative to Paul Pogba now interested in Barcelona move

Real Madrid had lined up Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen as an alternative to Paul Pogba but have to act fast as the Dane now eyes a potential move to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Diario Gol reports that the Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is determined to leave the club in the transfer window and is willing to shop around to find his next destination.

Although it appeared that both Real Madrid and Eriksen were keen on linking up, the €70 million price tag slapped on him by Daniel Levy seems to have thrown off Florentino Perez from pushing through a move.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, the Paul Pogba transfer is also no closer to fruition after Manchester United’s exorbitant transfer demands in excess of €150 million for the World Cup winner.

Neymar meets Will Smith

Eriksen however, the report states, isn’t hung up on a transfer to Madrid and has expressed his interest in joining Barcelona too. The Catalan club is in need of midfield reinforcement – especially if Ivan Rakitic and Rafinha leave – and feel the Dane could fit right in alongside Sergio Busquets and Arthur.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While it is a certainty Christian Eriksen wll eave Tottenham, it is more likely that he joins Real Madrid as their Paul Pogba alternative.

Read Also: PSG star Neymar decides which club he wants to join if Barcelona move doesn’t work out