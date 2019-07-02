Reports: Manchester United to make ‘formal’ move for Premier League youngster this week

Manchester United have reportedly shifted their transfer focus onto Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff after sealing the deal of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and will make a formal approach for him this week.

Telegraph reports that Manchester United’s one-at-a-time transfer policy is set to continue as they target Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff on the back of completing the transfer of right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on adding to his squad before they embark on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia in a week.

It is reported that the English giants will have to shell out around £25 million to secure the services of the 21-year-old centre midfielder who has evoked comparisions with United legend Michael Carrick for his style of play.

It is also expected that United will press on with further transfer business after the potential acquisition of Longstaff, as they target Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, striker Wissam Ben Yedder and another right winger.

A shock move for Antoine Griezmann has also been touted, in the face of a potential Neymar return to Barcelona.

The interest in Sean Longstaff is in keeping with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s policy of targetting young, homegrown talent instead of splashing out the cash on big name players.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This move has received plenty of coverage with the only thing remaining a formal approach from Manchester United. About time.