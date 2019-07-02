Reports: PSG star Neymar decides which club he wants to join if Barcelona move doesn’t work out

Wantaway PSG superstar Neymar is reportedly interested in securing a loan move to Brazilian side Flamengo should a return to Barcelona not materialize in the summer.

ESPN Brazil reports, via El Chiringuito, that Neymar has made his mind up to leave the Paris club in the summer at all costs, even if that means he should return to his home country for a season on loan.

The Brazilian superstar has endured a far from happy season at the club, with his off-field issues coming to the fore in the face of an injury-curtailed campaign. He was first sanctioned for his verbal altercation with match referees following PSG’s shock Champions League exit to Manchester United. Then, he was filmed slapping an opposition fan after the Paris club lost to Rennes in the French Super Cup finals.

Neymar meets Will Smith

That was followed by an ugly episode with a model from Brazil who accused him of rape and assault.

In the face of all these issues, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi also hinted at his desire to see the Brazilian superstar leave the club, stating that he didn’t want player who weren’t committed to the cause.

Barcelona are said to be interested in engineering a return for the player to ply his trade alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, it would seem that Neymar has decided his plan b should that move not materialize for any reason.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Highly unlikely that Neymar is okay with losing a year in his prime away from European competition.