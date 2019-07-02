Reports: Manchester United to convince World Cup winner to join them instead as Barcelona covet Neymar

Manchester United want to hijack Barcelona’s move for Antoine Griezmann as they seek to seal a marquee signing in the face of Neymar’s potential return to the Catalan club.

Sun reports that Manchester United will make a move on Antoine Griezmann by persuading him to join them instead of Barcelona, citing Neymar’s potential return as a reason.

It is stated that the English club will persuade the World Cup winner to move to England by suggesting that he will only be second choice behind Neymar if he signs with Barcelona.

Moreover, United are also keen to secure a marquee signing like Griezmann in a transfer window that may see both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku depart.

It was earlier reported that Barcelona will evoke the Atletico Madrid player’s €126 million release clause in the first week of July to seal the transfer. However, with Neymar’s PSG fracture looking increasingly apparent by the day, a return for the Brazilian superstar has cast doubt on the Catalan club’s ability to dish out big money on the French striker.

The report from Sun states that Manchester United hope to benefit off that uncertainty and lauch an audacious last minute bid for Griezmann.

It is also rumoured that the player would be willing to settle for Europa League for a season to make the move happen.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Looks unlikely as Griezmann and Barcelona apparently have a mutual agreement, but Griezmann has been heavily linked to Manchester United in the past.