Zaha’s brother makes transfer plea to Crystal Palace amid Arsenal interest

Wilfried Zaha’s brother has urged Crystal Palace to allow the winger to “realise his dream” of playing for Arsenal.

Wilfried Zaha has always dreamed of playing for Arsenal, according to his brother, who has pleaded with Crystal Palace to agree a deal with the Gunners.

Reports on Monday suggested Arsenal had lodged a bid of £40million for Zaha – half of Palace’s rumoured £80m valuation for the 26-year-old, who has four years left to run on his deal at Selhurst Park.

As speculation began to circulate on Monday, Zaha – who netted 10 goals in the Premier League last term – scored in Ivory Coast’s 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations win over Namibia.

Meanwhile, his brother Judicael urged Palace to cut a deal with Arsenal.

“Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they’ve given means the world to him,” Judicael told Sky Sports News.

“It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.

“Given all Wilfried has given to Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

Zaha has previously left Palace for pastures new, having signed for Manchester United in 2013, though his stint at Old Trafford was a miserable one.

The forward returned to Palace on loan in 2014, before making his return permanent in 2015, and signed a new deal with the Eagles in August 2018.

Palace have already seen right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave for United in a reported £45m deal last week.