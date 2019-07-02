BREAKING NEWS: Juventus agree Rabiot deal

Adrien Rabiot will join Juventus ahead of the 2019-20 season after the Serie A champions announced an agreement with the player.

Rabiot left Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract and is rumoured to have signed terms worth €7million per year in Turin.

Juve did not disclose any details about the France international’s deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona – after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.

He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached.

The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks.

Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.