Inter have completed the signing of Valentino Lazaro from Hertha Berlin.

The winger has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A side after completing medical checks in Milan.

Inter have paid a reported fee of €22million to sign the 23-year-old, who had also been linked with Arsenal.

An Austria international since 2014, Lazaro joined Hertha two years ago after five seasons with Red Bull Salzburg.

He made 31 Bundesliga appearances in 2018-19, scoring three times and providing six assists.

“Lazaro knows how to win,” Inter said in a statement announcing the transfer. “He plays mostly on the right flank but is versatile and used to playing in different roles.

“Like many greats of the game, he developed at a young age by playing on the streets, giving him a great base in terms of skill and tactical selflessness.”