Reports: Tottenham Hotspur offer star midfielder to Real Madrid for €70m

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be in dire need for some cash, it seems, as they have reportedly offered one of their star midfielders to Real Madrid.

Marca are reporting that Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy has called up Real Madrid Director General Jose Angel Sanchez in order to discuss a possible transfer for Christian Eriksen.

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur dressing room celebrations

The report says that Spurs want at least €70m for Eriksen, whose contract runs out in 2020, and that he is unwilling to sign a new deal with the North London side.

Tottenham reached the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final last year, but fell to Liverpool on the final hurdle, which may be one of the reasons why the Dane wants out now.

Real Madrid have expressed an interest in signing the midfielder earlier, but Levy is known to be a hard negotiator, and the club was only willing to do business for around €150m.

That price tag appears to have kept Real Madrid away for now, but with a much reduced offer on the table from the English team, Madrid might be lured into making a move, in case Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek cannot make it to the Santiago Bernabeu in this transfer window.