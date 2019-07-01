Watford sign WBA defender Dawson

After making 225 appearances for the Baggies, Craig Dawson has left West Brom to make a Premier League return with Watford.

Watford have announced the signing of Craig Dawson, who joins the Premier League side from West Brom.

Dawson made 225 appearances for the Baggies but has agreed a four-year deal with Watford, who paid WBA a reported £5.5million.

Former England Under-21 international Dawson becomes the beaten FA Cup finalists’ first signing ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Heurelho Gomes penned a one-year contract extension last week, the veteran goalkeeper reversing his previously announced intention to retire.