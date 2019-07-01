Real Madrid superstar’s agent reveals stance on move to Inter Milan

Real Madrid have signed Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard this season among other players, but they look set to lose one of their star names in this transfer window.

However, it probably will not be to Inter Milan, as Gareth Bale’s agent has confirmed that his client is not inclined to a move to the Serie A giants just yet.

ESPN is reporting that Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has rubbished rumours of a possible move to Inter, suggesting that his client is focused only on Real Madrid at the moment.

That being said, it looks unlikely that the Welshman will have a future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with manager Zinedine Zidane pretty much clearing that Bale isn’t in his plans as of now.

The addition of Eden Hazard into the squad won’t help Bale’s chances either, as the wing position might be taken up by the Belgian, leaving the former Spurs man with only a spot on the bench.

But Real will want good money for the Welsh wizard, who is under contract with Los Blancos till 2022, though it remains to be seen which club takes a chance on a player prone to injuries.

As of now, however, Bale is very much still a Galactico.