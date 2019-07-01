Reports: Real Madrid forward on the verge of leaving the club

Real Madrid have done their summer transfer business early. The thirteen-time Champions League winners have already signed five new players, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Now, they are trying to recoup what they spent by selling bit-part players.

According to Spanish news publication AS, Real Madrid are set to confirm the departure of forward Raul de Tomas. The 24-year-old is expected to leave Los Blancos and sign for Portugal’s SL Benfica.

The report further states that Real Marid will receive €20 Million from his sale. De Tomas, meanwhile, will sign a four-year contract at Benfica which includes a release clause of €65 million. Moreover, he will earn a salary of €2 Million annually.

De Tomas is not the only casualty at Real Madrid this summer. Mateo Kovacic is on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea, while Theo Hernandez is close to joining AC Milan. Marcos Llorente has already signed for Atletico Madrid and Dani Ceballos continues to be linked with an exit.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4.5/5; Several reports are now confirming that De Tomas is indeed set to sign for Benfica. The 24-year-old enjoyed a good campaign on loan at Rayo Vallecano in 2018/19 but has been eventually sacrificed to make room for the ‘Galacticos’.