Harper signs five-year Getafe deal

Getafe’s move for Scottish attacker Jack Harper is complete, the 23-year-old switching from second-tier outfit Malaga.

Jack Harper has sealed his move to Getafe from Malaga.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the LaLiga outfit, completing a switch that was provisionally agreed in February.

Harper was born in Spain to Scottish parents and counts Real Madrid and Brighton and Hove Albion as former clubs.

He scored four goals in 26 Segunda Division appearances for Malaga in 2018-19.

Harper thanked Malaga fans for their support on Instagram and said that the club would win promotion to LaLiga “very soon”.

“I can only thank you for the support you gave me from the first day I arrived at the youth team until the last match with the first team,” he said.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for the club of my homeland, to grow with you.

“I am convinced that with all the people that surround Malaga – players, technical staff, medical staff, ground staff, kitchen staff and especially the support – this great club will very soon be in the top division, where they deserve to be.”

Jose Bordalas’ Getafe finished fifth in LaLiga last term and will play in the Europa League in the 2019-20 season.