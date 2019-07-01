BREAKING NEWS: Rashford signs new Man United deal

After being one of their few players to impress in 2018-19, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been rewarded with a new contract.

Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, the Red Devils have confirmed.

Rashford’s new deal includes the option for a further 12-month extension and sees the England international earn a pay rise to a reported £300,000 per week.

The 21-year-old, who has made 170 appearances for the club, was one of the few United players to impress in an underwhelming 2018-19 campaign that saw manager Jose Mourinho replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He scored 10 Premier League goals, his best return yet, as well as converting the late penalty that completed United’s stunning Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

United missed out on Champions League qualification last term and Rashford is determined to lead the club back to Europe’s top table.

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven,” he told the club’s official website. “This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Rashford had been linked to Barcelona and Solskjaer is thrilled to see the forward commit his future to Old Trafford.

“Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy,” he said.

“Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

Rashford’s new deal comes after United began their rebuilding job under former striker Solskjaer by signing two promising stars.

Wales winger Daniel James arrived in a reported £15million transfer from Swansea City before England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined from Crystal Palace for a fee understood to be around £50m.