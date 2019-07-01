Reports: Liverpool star’s agent spotted in Italy as Serie A giants make curious swoop

Liverpool could lose one of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) winning defenders in the summer transfer window, reports are suggesting.

Dejan Lovren’s representatives have been spotted in Milan, as a possible move for the Croatian to AC Milan inches closer and closer, Daily Mail are reporting.

It would be a curious transfer as Lovren has just won the UCL with Liverpool, and is considered to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at the club.

However, the emergence of youngsters such as Joe Gomez, and the solidity of Joel Matip at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk could prove to be the end for Lovren.

The centre back’s agent Predrag Mijatovic was spotted in Milan to hold talks with a club that is desperate for restructuring after a tough period financially.

Incontro in sede tra la dirigenza del #Milan e Predrag #Mijatovic che lavora da intermediario con Vlado Lemic, famoso agente che gestisce tanti croati, tra gli altri Lovren, Modric, Matic etc.

Lavori in corso in sede… @milannewsit pic.twitter.com/3ywQlmSEAq — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) July 1, 2019

Liverpool want £25million for their player, per the report, since Lovren is contracted with the club till 2021. It remains to be seen whether AC Milan will accept this valuation for the World Cup finalist.