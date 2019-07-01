BREAKING: Manchester United star signs bumper new contract with the club

Manchester United are already looking ahead to the new season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far during this transfer window. They have now renewed the contract of one star player to continue planning towards the future.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has agreed to extend his contract at the club until 2023, with the option of extending it an additional year. The youngster has signed a bumper new deal which will reportedly see him earn up to £300,000 per week.

The England star was jubilant upon signing his new contract thanked the club for the same.

“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve,” said Rashford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his young striker, claiming him to be one of the most talented players of his generation.

“Marcus is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He is an outstanding player; blessed with natural pace and energy.

“Marcus is a shining example of the talent that our Academy produces and his upbringing means that he truly understands what it means to play for Manchester United.

“Despite being only 21 years old, Marcus already has great experience. He has a fantastic future ahead of him with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract,” said Solskjaer.

Manchester United begin their new Premier League season at home to Chelsea on August 11.