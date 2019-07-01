Southampton take hilarious dig at Liverpool while unveiling their latest signing

Liverpool have often looked at Southampton while buying new players. The Reds have signed Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, and Ricky Lambert from them. And the Saints kept this in mind while unveiling their latest signing.

Southampton announced the signing of Birmingham City striker Che Adams today, July 1st. The Saints released a short animated video via their social media account to unveil Adams, which even featured a hilarious cameo from Jurgen Klopp.

In the video, Klopp is seen to be following Ralph Hassenhuttl and his Ralph Express via a plane, while keeping a close eye on the proceedings. It is clear that this itself was a dig at Liverpool for poaching Southampton’s players over the years.

The Merseysiders have looked at their Premier League rivals more often than not in recent times while buying new players. They have brought in Adam Lallana, Ricky Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, and even Virgil van Dijk from Saint Mary’s to Anfield during this period.

The Saints will hope that Che Adams doesn’t become the latest name on the list, following his move from Birmingham City. The 22-year-old striker netted twenty-two times in the Championship last season and was the joint-sixth highest scorer in the league.