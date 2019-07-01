Reports: Barcelona interested in signing Lionel Messi’s €112 Million worth international teammate

FC Barcelona are moving at a turtle’s pace in the 2019 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have just signed Frenkie de Jong and Neto so far. Moreover, they have failed to address some of the key areas in their team. They are, however, chasing an international teammate of Lionel Messi to solve a big problem.

According to Marca, Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, who happens to be a teammate of Lionel Messi for Argentina. They have even contacted Martinez’s agent, Beto Yaque, to inform the player of the situation.

Martinez has been with Inter Milan since the summer window of 2018 and has impressed in his first season at the club. The youngster was even called up to the national team for Copa America 2019 and has played in three games alongside Lionel Messi. He has scored twice in three games so far at the South American tournament.

Meanwhile, Martinez is not the only forward Barcelona are chasing. They continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and PSG’s Neymar. However, if they do choose to go for Martinez, they will have to part ways with at least €112 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Inter Milan struck gold in 2018, when they secured the services of Lautaro Martinez, beating a horde of top European clubs in the process. The Argentine striker became a key part of the first team during the latter half of the season, starting ahead of countryman Mauro Icardi in the process. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the Nerrazurri would be willing to let go of Martinez just yet.

Although with a new manager in, along with the allure of Barcelona, the player himself might decide to leave the club.