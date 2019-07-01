Reports: Neymar threatens to skip PSG’s pre-season training to force Barcelona move

Neymar Jr left Barcelona two years ago to join Paris Saint Germain in a world record deal. The Brazilian has enjoyed two successful years with the Paris club but now reportedly wants to go back to Spain. And reports suggest that he is willing to go to any length to make the transfer possible.

According to Spanish news publication Sport, Neymar has threatened to miss Paris Saint Germain’s pre-season training in order to force a move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, the report also states that the transfer is edging closer to completion and could be confirmed soon.

PSG are set to begin their new season on July 8, when the players return for training. The Brazil international, however, is ready to go on a strike and even miss the pre-season tour to force through a move to Barcelona. As such, intermediaries have now become involved in the transfer dealings as all parties look for a viable solution.

Neymar moved to Paris just two years ago, following a short stint at FC Barcelona. However, the Brazilian has been plagued by injuries and off-field issues during his time in France. He has won two domestic titles with PSG but has failed to deliver a UEFA Champions League title so far.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; This is a particularly curious transfer rumour, with Neymar himself trying to force his way back to his former club. On the other hand, Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner has said that no movement has been made to bring him back. It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian does end up after the summer transfer window.