OFFICIAL: Chelsea confirm departure of five players

There will be no new incomings at Chelsea Football Club this summer, with the club under a transfer ban. However, that hasn’t stopped players from leaving Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard and Ola Aina left earlier in the summer and now five more players have followed them.

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of five players – Gonzalo Higuain, Gary Cahill, Robert Green, Eduardo, and Kyle Scott. The quintet departs after their respective contracts at the club expired.

The biggest departure out of the five can be attributed to Gary Cahill. The Englishman joined Chelsea seven and a half years ago and leaves after winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. He even served as the captain of the Stamford Bridge outfit during the last two years, after taking over from John Terry.

Reserve goalkeepers Robert Green and Eduardo also leave after a short spell with the club. While Green only joined the Blues last year, Eduardo has been on a contract at Stamford Bridge for the past two years. However, one of those two years was spent on loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

Eduardo has returned to Portugal where he has signed for SC Braga. Green, on the other hand, has announced his retirement from the sport.

Youngster Kyle Scott is another player to leave the club. The USA youth international joined Chelsea from Southampton U-10 and went on to play or the youth teams. He won both the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup twice during his time in the Academy. He made his senior debut for the club in the FA Cup against Hull City – a match which Chelsea went on to win 4-0.

Finally, Gonzalo Higuain also leaves the club after a short loan spell. The Argentine was brought in from Juventus at the request of Maurizio Sarri in January 2019, cutting short his loan at AC Milan in the process. He scored five times for the Blues in the league and has now returned to his parent club.

One player who Chelsea haven’t added to the list is Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian midfielder was also due to return to Real Madrid today following his loan expiry. However, the Blues have reportedly bought him outright from Los Blancos, with an official announcement on its way.