Rabiot ready for Juventus medical

Adrien Rabiot is undergoing his medical at Juventus, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

Juve are reportedly set to give Rabiot a five-year contract paying €7million per season.

Rabiot, who refused a place on France’s standby list for last year’s World Cup, has been linked with a host of top European clubs.

Manchester United were among the teams reportedly keen on the 24-year-old, but Juve look set to land the player.

Rabiot will join Aaron Ramsey among Juve’s midfield options under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Wales midfielder Ramsey also joined the club on a free transfer after running down his Arsenal contract.