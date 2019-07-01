Rabiot ready for Juventus medical

Juventus confirmed Adrien Rabiot is to have a Monday medical as he nears a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.
France midfielder Rabiot is set to join Juve from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
Rabiot arrived in Turin over the weekend and the club announced on Monday he is having a medical.
Juve are reportedly set to give Rabiot a five-year contract paying €7million per season.
#MondayMotivation @Adriien_Rabiiot at #JMedical pic.twitter.com/wIruHtBcj7
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019
Manchester United were among the teams reportedly keen on the 24-year-old, but Juve look set to land the player.
Rabiot will join Aaron Ramsey among Juve’s midfield options under new boss Maurizio Sarri.
Wales midfielder Ramsey also joined the club on a free transfer after running down his Arsenal contract.