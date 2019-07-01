Reports: Manchester United in pole position to sign free-scoring midfielder after Liverpool, Tottenham pull out

Manchester United have apparently emerged frontrunners to sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes after United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur pulled out of a possible move for the player.

Bruno Fernandes has been targeted by the Red Devils for the past three months and so far, they had faced stiff competition – initially from local rivals Manchester City and then from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham, but all the other teams except United have failed to hold on to their interest for long periods of time.

The 24-year-old, who currently plays for Primeira Liga side Sporting CP, had a brilliant 2018-19 season as he also earned the title of “free-scoring” midfielder, thanks to his 32 goals from 53 appearances across competitions. He also assisted another 18 goals for his club last season as Sporting finished the league at the third place behind champions Benfica and second-placed FC Porto.

It is Daily Mail that reports that Manchester United have finally emerged in the pole position to sign the player after three months of showing interest. Apparently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boss of the Old Trafford outfits, is keen on making a midfield signing who would take up the initiative to attack as well when needed – and to him, Fernandes is a good target.

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Tottenham have their own different targets in midfield and that has been cited as the reason for them exiting the transfer race for the Portuguese star. Spurs, for instance, is strongly linked with Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.

Daily Mail further reports that both United and Fernandes are close to arriving at a deal, after it has been established that the player’s agent Miguel Pinho had arrived that London last week.