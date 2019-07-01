Reports: Barcelona to announce their second big money summer signing today

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann are “very close” to a deal, with the Catalans expected to announce his signing later today. It has also been revealed that the Frenchman will be at Barcelona later this week for his official unveiling.

ARA reports that Griezmann, who was initially estimated to be valued at €200million, will be sold by Atletico Madrid to the Blaugrana for around €120million. It was in late May that the Frenchman expressed his desire to leave his current club this summer, in a bid to challenge for more titles in his career.

Barcelona and Griezmann have been linked with each other for a long time – for the past two seasons. He was almost close to a move to the La Liga champions last summer, but changed his mind and pledged his future with Los Rojiblancos, only to change his mind once again this summer.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had a mediocre 2018-19 season with Atletico, scoring 21 goals and making ten assists in 48 appearances for the club across various competitions. Atletico finished second in the La Liga behind champions Barcelona, but disappointed in the Champions League where they got eliminated from the competition in the quarter-finals, after leading 2-0 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus at the end of the first-leg match.