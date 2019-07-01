Reports: Arsenal to make 29-year-old Algerian winger their first signing of the summer

Premier League giants Arsenal are soon expected to complete their first transfer business of the summer, with FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi set to arrive at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season.

The Paris-born Algerian forward was formerly a Granada player, from where he joined Porto in 2014 for a fee of €6.5million. He has since played 215 matches for the Portuguese side, scoring 54 goals and making 43 assists across various competitions.

In the 2018-19 season, Brahimi made 32 appearances for Porto and finished his campaign with ten goals and four assists as Porto finished second in the Primeira Liga, only two points behind champions Benfica.

The 29-year-old is reportedly valued at €21million as per Transfermarkt, but A Bola reports that Arsenal will sign the winger for around €4million, according to Algerian sports publication Gazzette du Fennec. The official announcement of the hiring is expected to be made by the Gunners after the ongoing African Cup of Nations, where the player is currently playing with his national team squad. Algeria have already qualified to the knockout stages of the tournament, with two wins from two group stage matches and one game remaining.

A Bola also reports that Brahimi rejected at least three different deals as he prefers to join Unai Emery’s side next season. Various sources have also claimed that the likes of Everton and West Ham had also expressed interest in the player, previously.