Reports: Manchester United have ‘everything agreed’ with 30-goal French forward as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United are reportedly close to the signing of Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder this summer. The Frenchman is expected to arrive at Old Trafford as a replacement to United’s current first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sportwitness reports that Lukaku is keen on a switch to Serie A giants Inter Milan this summer, after the Nerazzurri expressed keen interest in him over the past one month. The Belgian is expected to leave for an estimated fee of over €70million, which is still much lesser than the €84million that United spent to acquire him from Everton in 2017.

The English news agency also reports that according to Spanish publication La Colina de Nervion, Manchester United “have everything agreed” with Wissam Ben Yedder. It is also being claimed that the likes of PSG and Barcelona have expressed interest in the Frenchman, but according to Sportwitness, the forward’s destination “with almost total security” will be England.

The 28-year-old striker joined Sevilla from Toulouse in 2016, since when he has grown to become one of the most important players in the team. In 138 appearances for the Spanish side so far, he has managed 70 goals and 22 assists. The 2018-19 season was his best year till date, as he finished his campaign with 54 appearances, 30 goals and 11 assists.

Ben Yedder also famously scored the two goals that eliminated Manchester United in the Champions League 2017-18 round-of-16, as the Jose Mourinho-led side faced Sevilla across two legs to crash out of the competition by an aggregate score of 1-2.

The forward is currently valued at around €40million, which is also his current release clause amount at the Spanish club. Sportwitness reports that United will hence activate the clause to sign him this summer.