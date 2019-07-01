Reports: Champions League finalists to beat Real Madrid to €72million rated midfielder

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have apparently agreed to Olympique Lyonnais’ asking price of €72million for midfield star Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports. It also means that they will now beat Real Madrid to his signing, this summer.

It is L’Equipe that reports that both Spurs and Lyon have reached a mutual agreement regarding the player’s final transfer fee. Spurs will pay Lyon an estimated sum of €72million, which would also make Ndombele the most expensive Lyon player in history. Earlier in June, the player himself had expressed interest in a move to the Premier League side, saying:

“It [Tottenham] is a great team, a great club. They finished fourth in their league and went to the final of the Champions League. Which player wouldn’t be interested in a big club?”

Tottenham, as mentioned above, had a fairly good 2018-19 season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and thereby qualified to the Champions League next season. They also reached the finals of the 18-19 Champions League, where they got defeated 2-0 by Premier League rivals Liverpool and thus had to settle for the runners-up spot.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is one of Real Madrid’s biggest transfer targets this summer, as it has also been revealed that manager Zinedine Zidane is keenly interested in a massive squad overhaul ahead of the next season. Ndombele is hence seen by the Londoners as an effective replacement for the Danish star provided he leaves the club during the ongoing transfer window.