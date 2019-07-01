Celta Vigo swoop for Suarez

Denis Suarez is set to rejoin the club where he started his career after Celta Vigo agreed to pay Barcelona €16million for him.

Celta Vigo have agreed a deal to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona for a fee that could rise to €16million.

Suarez endured a disappointing loan at Arsenal in 2018-19, making just four appearances for the Gunners before a groin injury cut his season short.

The 25-year-old has had two spells at Barcelona, first signing for the club in August 2013 from Manchester City before being loaned out to Sevilla a year later.

He made a €4m switch to Villarreal in August 2015 but, less than a year later, Barcelona exercised a buyback option and he enjoyed his best season at Camp Nou in 2016-17, making 26 LaLiga appearances for the Blaugrana.

His opportunities dwindled over the following two seasons and he went to Arsenal in search of first-team football – something he will expect on a regular basis having rejoined his boyhood club for an initial fee of €12.9m.

A statement on Barcelona’s official website said: “FC Barcelona expressly thanks Denis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wish him a lot of success in the future.”

Suarez spoke about his ambition to remain in LaLiga earlier in the month, telling El Larguero: “My goal is to stay in the Spanish league.

“I have been in Barcelona for two months recovering from the injury and nobody from Barca has told me anything.”

Suarez’s previous appearance in LaLiga came in December 2018, when he featured in Barcelona’s 5-0 drubbing of Levante.