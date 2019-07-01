Rabiot in Turin to complete Juventus switch

Juventus are set to complete the signing for Adrien Rabiot after the midfielder arrived in Turin on the day his PSG contract expires.

Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin to complete his move to Juventus.

The midfielder is set to complete a free transfer to the Serie A champions, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring on Sunday.

Rabiot, 24, was linked to a host of leading European clubs after a contract dispute contributed to him being frozen out of the first-team picture at the Parc des Princes last season.

Juventus tweeted a short video clip of Rabiot getting into a car after landing in Italy.

The Bianconeri will begin life under Maurizio Sarri in 2019-20 and the former Napoli and Chelsea boss will have his midfield stocks boosted by the arrival of Aaron Ramsey, also on a free, after the Wales international opted to end an 11-year association with Arsenal.

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur penned a new five-year deal at the Allianz Stadium last week.

A big money move from Juventus to secure highly rated Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has also been mooted.

Reports have claimed Juve are preparing to complete an imminent deal for the Netherlands centre-back.