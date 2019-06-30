Reports: Premier League minnows name audacious £100million asking price for Arsenal target

According to the latest reports, Premier League club Arsenal will be forced to pay £100million as transfer fee provided they are interested in the signing of Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace already lost their star right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, as the Red Devils snapped him up for a fee of £45million plus £5million in add-ons. Wan-Bissaka was announced at his new club on Saturday.

And now, it looks like the Eagles will have to part ways with yet another star player as Arsenal have come calling for Zaha, who is also a former Manchester United player. In a bid to ward off the Gunners’ interest in him, Palace have demanded £100million for the forward, as reported by Daily Mail.

Zaha made 34 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League last season, finishing his campaign with ten each of goals and assists. He joined them in the 2014-15 season for just €3.85million after failing to impress at Manchester United, who had signed him up for €8million from Cardiff City just a year earlier.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen on signing a right-winger to add to their attacking options next season. Manager Unai Emery has stressed that he will need a new winger as he expects to employ a formation change at North London in the 2019-20 season.