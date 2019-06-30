Reports: Premier League giants offer Real Madrid one-time opportunity to sign star midfielder

After it was reported that Real Madrid have reportedly moved on from the signing of Christian Eriksen, the star’s current employers Tottenham Hotspur have apparently been in touch with the La Liga giants, offering them another chance to sign him this summer.

The Danish midfielder has been one of Tottenham’s most influential players in the past few seasons. He also played a crucial role as the side finished fourth in the 2018-19 Premier League and led the Spurs to Champions League qualification for the next season. He also helped them to the finals of the Champions League, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool to finish as runners-up.

Overall, he made 51 appearances for the club last season and finished his campaign with 12 goals and 16 assists.

The 27-year-old recently spoke of his interest to accept new challenges elsewhere in Europe and was open to a move to Real Madrid. However, the London side had remained disinterested to let him go until recently and Marca reports that they finally changed their stance earlier this week.

Apparently, Daniel Levy the chairman of Tottenham, called Real Madrid director general Jose Angel Sanchez to offer the centre midfielder to Los Blancos. He also informed that Spanish club that they will accept any transfer fee greater than or equal to €70million for the player, according to the Spanish news agency.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid who were previously put off by Spurs’ lack of interest in a deal, have already lined up alternative targets such as Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Donny van de Beek from AFC Ajax. Marca reports that Los Blancos will sign Eriksen only if both Pogba and van de Beek fail to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.