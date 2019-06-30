Pellegrini undergoes medical ahead of Juventus move

Roma defender Luca Pellegrini is set to trade places with Leonardo Spinazzola as Maurizio Sarri closes in on his first signing for Juventus.

Luca Pellegrini is on the cusp of completing a move to Juventus after arriving at the club’s health centre for a medical on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Roma left-back is expected to sign a five-year deal in a reported €10million switch that will send Leonardo Spinazzola in the opposite direction.

Pellegrini, an Italy Under-21 international, spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari, where he made 12 appearances in Serie A.

His transfer to Turin will boost Maurizio Sarri’s full-back stocks after the new Bianconeri boss opted not to retain Spinazzola, who struggled for first-team opportunities under Massimiliano Allegri last term.

The versatile 26-year-old completed a medical with the Giallorossi on Saturday and could serve as a successor to Inter-linked Alessandro Florenzi on the right side of defence.