Reports say PSG keep reducing Neymar asking price in boost for Barcelona

We round up the front and back pages across Europe as Sunday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear again.

Neymar’s return to Barcelona may be getting closer as Paris Saint-Germain seemingly accept the star is set to leave.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his world-record €222million move to PSG.

PSG reportedly set an asking price of €300m for Neymar, but that has apparently continued to reduce, increasing the chances of the Brazil star heading back to Barcelona.

TOP STORY – PSG’S ASKING PRICE FOR NEYMAR KEEPS DROPPING

From €300m to €222m to €130m plus two Barcelona players?

Le Parisien report PSG would be willing to accept the latter offer for Neymar as they continue to soften their demands.

The report says PSG would settle for somewhere between €130m and €150m plus two players, with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti all talked about.

