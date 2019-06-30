Reports: Manchester United target industrious Aston Villa midfielder after Aaron Wan-Bissaka signing

After completing the signing of talented right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to target another player from the English league – midfielder John McGinn from the newly promoted Aston Villa.

It was only yesterday that the Red Devils confirmed the signing of Wan-Bissaka, who agreed with the club on a five-year deal with an option to extend it for another year if deemed necessary. the 21-year-old cost United a transfer fee of £45million plus another £5million in the form of add-ons and bonuses.

And now, The Sun reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. have already started looking at options to make their next signing – a midfielder to ideally replace Paul Pogba who could leave this summer thanks to huge interest on him from Spanish side Real Madrid. The English news agency further adds that Aston Villa’s John McGinn is their biggest midfield target at the moment.

McGinn is a highly regarded player and is most often regarded as a real workhorse. He also helped his team to the EFL Championship play-off finals last season, where Villa defeated Frank Lampard’s Derby County by a score of 2-1 to regain promotion to the Premier League. Overall, he made 48 appearances for the team and finished the 2018-19 season with nine goals and 12 assists.

According to Solskjaer, the 24-year-old player is the solution to United’s current lack of midfield dynamism. The former Hibernian FC player is currently valued at £50million – a meteoric rise from his £3million valuation from just a year ago.