Reports: Manchester United have €35 million bid for Champions League winner turned down

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of €35 million for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic – which the La Liga club turned down off hand.

Sport reports that Manchester United were in touch with Barcelona around two weeks back to enquire about two players – Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

The La Liga club was open to negotiations for both players pending a follow up, but United only returned to enquire further about Ivan Rakitic.

The report states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure about Paul Pogba’s future at the club and wants to shore up his midfield options with proven quality.

Rakitic, 31, won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2014/15 and was a pivotal part of the Croatia side that reached the finals of the 2018 World Cup.

United have apparently made a bid of €35 million for the player but Barcelona have rejected it as they value him at around €50 million.

Manchester United have so far brought in two players in the transfer window – winger Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right back position.

A recently leaked e-mail correspondence from Ed Woodward to the staff at United suggests that the club is pressing on with making further moves in the transfer market before its closure on August 8.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the look out for young, hungry talent but an experienced campaigner like Rakitic in the centre of midfield could be good for the balance of the squad.