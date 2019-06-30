While Neymar is linked with a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona, Thiago Silva hopes he stays with the Ligue 1 champions.

Thiago Silva wants Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but he is eager for his Brazil team-mate to be happy.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, two years after leaving the LaLiga champions for PSG in a world-record €222million move.

The forward, who is missing the Copa America due to an ankle injury, is set to leave PSG, while Dani Alves has confirmed he is also departing.

Silva, whose team face Argentina in the Copa America semi-finals on Tuesday, said he hoped Neymar would stay at the Parc des Princes.

“The moment is not conducive to that. We’re in another competition,” the PSG captain told a news conference.

“Of course the will is huge for Ney to remain, but for him to be happy.

“Dani made a statement, he’s out, we lost a great champion and friend. Unfortunately due to injury he was out of the [2018] World Cup, but always a very positive guy. I hope he’s happy where he goes.”