Reports: Ed Woodward’s leaked email detail Manchester United transfer strategy

Much has been made of Manchester United failing in the transfer market over the last few seasons. The Red Devils have signed several ‘big names’, many of whom haven’t lived up to the expectations. But leaked emails to the United staff indicate their new transfer strategy.

As reported by the Telegraph, Manchester United’s transfer strategy for the upcoming season has been revealed, courtesy of Ed Woodward’s leaked email. The emails suggest a shift in the Red Devils policy to concentrate more on signing young players who fit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system.

Here’s what the email said:

“Despite the inflated nature of the transfer market and constant speculation and stories, which can be misleading, the recruitment team – in conjunction with the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) – are working calmly behind the scenes to bring in other exciting players that fit their long-term vision for the club.

“Following the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea earlier this month, I am delighted to confirm that we have signed exciting young defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

“Aaron fits perfectly with Ole’s philosophy and plans for building his team and is a player who will excite our great fans as the season unfolds.”

Manchester United finally completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka today, June 29. He becomes the Red Devils second summer transfer, following Daniel James. The Old Trafford outfit will begin their new Premier League campaign on August 11 against Chelsea.