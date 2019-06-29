Reports: PSG name price for Neymar, want two Barcelona stars in player plus cash deal

Neymar’s association with Paris Saint-Germain is now certainly coming to an end and reports of a return to Barcelona seem to be gaining pace.

There have been reports in Spanish media that Barcelona are willing to give the Brazilian forward another chance. The quotations form PSG, however, have been outrageous.

The French champions first demanded €300 million but came down to €222 million. However, Le Parisien (via AS) now claim that PSG are ready to let Neymar leave for €130-150 million plus two Barcelona players in exchange.

The report adds that players like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic could be included in a possible deal for Neymar. He joined PSG in 2017 and has had a fruitful couple of seasons with them but it looks like the two-year association could be coming to an end now.

The Barcelona fan base is divided over a possible re-signing of Neymar as well and it remains to be seen whether the club makes an official move for their former star.