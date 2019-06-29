Reports: PSG target Juventus defender after losing Matthijs de Ligt to them

Matthijs de Ligt has been one of the most wanted men in the summer transfer window. With teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United all registering their interest in the Ajax captain.

Gradually, the Serie A giants have emerged as the favourites for the Dutchman’s signature and the other two clubs interested in him have even given up on the promising centre-back.

PSG, who were reportedly excruciatingly close to getting him from Ajax, have now turned their attention towards Juventus’s Leonardo Bonucci. According to reports in Goal, the Italian defender’s entourage has been contacted by the Paris-based club’s management.

Contatti in giornata tra il #PSG e l’entourage di #Bonucci. Per ora un semplice sondaggio 👀🇮🇹 @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 28, 2019

Though it is still unclear whether those talks were conclusive, the French giants would want to close a deal quickly after losing a target as big as De Ligt. Expect more updates on this deal in the coming days.