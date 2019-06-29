Reports: Chelsea’s longest-serving player set to leave permanently

Chelsea Football Club are currently serving a transfer ban, which means that the club cannot sign any new players. However, the ban doesn’t restrict players from leaving, with several already walking out of the Stamford Bridge door. And now, Chelsea’s current longest-serving player is about to depart too.

Chelsea’s longest serving player at the moment, Tomas Kalas is set to join Bristol City on a permanent deal, thus ending a nine-year stay at the club, according to Goal. Kalas just has one full season at Stamford Bridge under his belt, having been loaned out six times during the last nine years.

Tomas Kalas’s Chelsea career will always be classified under the ‘What if’ category. The Czech defender was snapped up by the Blues in 2010 and despite showing early signs of promise, he was pushed towards the loan group.

A minor breakthrough came in 2013 when Jose Mourinho announced that Kalas was set to stay with the club for the entire year. The youngster was given two starts by the Portuguese head coach, one of which was against Luis Suarez’s Liverpool, and he impressed during both.

Surprisingly, Mourinho pushed Kalas towards another loan deal one year later to make room for new signings. He has not returned to Chelsea since and is now set to depart permanently.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; Bristol City will soon announce the permanent signing of Tomas Kalas, who leaves Chelsea after nine years. The Czech Republic player was on loan at Ashton Gate last season. The Championship side has now decided to bring him in permanently after an impressive temporary spell. He becomes the second player to join Bristol City from Chelsea this summer, after Jay Dasilva.