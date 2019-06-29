Transfer News |

Reports: Manchester United superstar to stay at club despite Real Madrid interest

Paul Pogba has reportedly been on the verge of leaving Manchester United for some time now with clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid potential destinations.

However, despite all of the reports and rumours, any deal for the French midfielder looks far from done. And reports now claim that Pogba will stay put at United after all.

Reputed BBC journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Pogba will, after all, stay at Manchester United. It was claimed that the midfielder has been on the radar of Real Madrid for quite some time but Ornstein revealed that he was never one of their top targets.

 

It remains to be seen whether Pogba forces his way out of United or decides to stay put for at least another season at United.

