Reports: Real Madrid to sacrifice Neymar transfer in favour of his teammate

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Real Madrid have finally let go of their interest in Neymar, out of fear that the Brazilian might complicate matters in future when they are ready to sign his current teammate and Paris Saint Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

According to Daily Mail, Mbappe is Real Madrid’s more important long-term target and the management at Los Blancos believe that signing Neymar could adversely affect their chances in signing the 20-year-old at a later date.

It is also being reported that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner next season, as he has already used up more than €300million from the club’s transfer budget.

Mbappe had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign, emerging the winner of the 2018 Golden Boy after helping France win the World Cup in July. He was also PSG’s top-scorer of the season and second only to Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Sloe.

Neymar, meanwhile, had a season plagued with injuries and disciplinary issues. He is currently out of Brazil’s national squad participating in the Copa America, thanks to a ruptured ankle. He is also due to receive separate three-match bans in the Ligue 1 and the Champions League next season, for two different incidents where he misbehaved with fans and match officials last season.