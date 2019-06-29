Reports: Real Madrid superstar to stay put after failing to attract interest from other clubs

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is all set to remain at the La Liga club after no other European team showed interest in him so far this summer.

Real Madrid manager Zidane, who has been keen on a massive squad overhaul this summer after a disappointing trophyless campaign last season, was hence looking offload Bale and sign a new right-winger instead. For a while, he had even expressed a desire to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG after allowing Bale to leave the club.

But the 29-year-old Welshman did not want to leave and according to the latest reports from Goal, it looks like he will have his wish granted as no team has expressed an interest on him over the past couple of weeks.

The pacy left-winger had a dismal 2018-19 season under three different managers – Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari who were fired later and Zinedine Zidane who returned to the club once again after resigning from his duties last May. Overall, Bale made 42 appearances for Los Blancos and finished his campaign with 14 goals and six assists, but a major number of his appearances were as a substitute.

In those games where he was actually allowed to start, Bale rarely completed the full ninety minutes. In fact, only three out of his 42 appearances last season have seen him play a match in its entirety.