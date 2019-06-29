Reports: Real Madrid star puts Serie A move on hold after interest from arch rival

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez was believed to be on the verge of a move to Serie A giants Napoli. However, it looks like the Colombian has put that move on hold.

According to reports in Spanish publication Onda Cero, Real’s arch-rivals Atletico Madrid are interested in getting James on board. The report adds that the Colombian playmaker has put his move to Napoli on hold after learning about Atletico’s interest.

James is apparently interested in playing under Diego Simeone and is thus ready to listen to their offer before making a final decision.

🎙 @HugoCondesM “El @Atleti está muy interesado en fichar a James Rodríguez. Ante el interés de Simeone el jugador ha parado su traspaso al Nápoles” pic.twitter.com/Ytzvg0bpMo — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) June 28, 2019

James recently returned to Real Madrid after a two-year loan move to Bayern Munich where he failed to impress. The German champions thus decided against making the loan move permanent.