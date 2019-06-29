Reports: PSG tell Barcelona how much cash they want for Neymar

According to reports, French club Paris Saint Germain have also expressed keenness to offload Neymar Jr., after the player expressed his wish to leave the club and return back to his former team, Barcelona.

And the Ligue 1 champions have also decided that they will settle for €220million as transfer fee – the same amount for which they signed him from the Catalan giants two seasons ago, nothing more, nothing less.

Over the past few weeks, the Brazilian had grown highly unsettled at Paris and reports even suggested that he met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and asked him to sell him off. The meeting reportedly occurred a day after Al-Khelaifi slammed the 26-year-old publicly in an interview, also issuing a warning for him to “stay humble” in the next season.

It is AS that reports that PSG have apparently conceded to Neymar’s request by agreeing to let him go this summer. It is expected that the player will reunite with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona itself, from where he forced a move out to Paris in 2017 July.

The Brazilian is currently injured and hence not a part of his national team’s squad in the ongoing 2019 Copa America. Despite the absence of one of their best players, the Canaries have managed to do well so far and even reached the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on July 2nd.