Reports: Reason why Manchester United haven’t announced Aaron Wan-Bissaka yet

Manchester United are understandably close to signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and images of the player wearing a United shirt even did a few rounds on social media, but the Red Devils are yet to make an official announcement thanks to a peculiar reason.

The Sun reports that Crystal Palace and Manchester United were reportedly almost close to calling off the deal on Friday night, after the former made a late demand for a 10 per cent sell-on clause in addition to the £45million that was already agreed upon as the transfer fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of the Red Devils has been keen to acquire the services of the 21-year-old star, but was reluctant to pay the additional price that was imposed on them at the last moment. That led to United nearly calling off the deal, before reluctantly agreeing to the figure to avoid embarrassment and save the deal, according to the English news agency.

Crystal Palace had originally tabled an asking price of £65million for Wan-Bissaka. Manchester United’s earliest offer was to buy him for £40million, but the Eagles vehemently opposed the idea. The Old Trafford outfits then raised their bid to £50million, which Palace agreed with after a series of negotiations.

The Sun reports that the actual transfer fee amount for Wan-Bissaka will be £45million, while the remaining £5million will be paid by United as add-ons.