Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targets £25million worth next young signing after Aaron Wan-Bissaka

After nearing completion in a deal for Crystal Palace’s right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now turned his attention on to Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff. The Red Devils are known to value him at around £25million, at the moment.

It is Chronicle Live news editor and football journalist Mark Douglas who reports that Longstaff is one of Solskjaer’s most favoured names on his transfer wishlist at the moment and that there are signs of a deal getting done between United and Newcastle before next season begins. He further adds that the Magpies had previously mentioned that the centre midfielder is not for sale.

Check out his tweet below:

Seems #mufc reporters being heavily briefed from somewhere that a Sean Longstaff deal could be done for £25m. #nufc said a few weeks ago not for sale. I really don't want to see him go: #nufc best young talent should developing at the club. Plus would send out the wrong message. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) June 28, 2019

According to Douglas, Longstaff is valued at around £25million, which is arguably not much given how most clubs in Europe value their midfielders at more than £35-40million these days.

The 21-year-old midfielder managed 26 appearances for Newcastle United in the 2018-19 season, finishing his campaign with three goals and six assists – pretty decent results for someone who just started their senior career last year. Formerly of the Newcastle U-18 side and U-23 sides, he was promoted to the senior team in July 2018 after a series of consistent performances in the junior divisions.

The England-based footballer is currently battling a knee injury and his expected date of return is yet to be confirmed.