Atletico agree deal for Brazilian defender Lodi

Atletico Madrid have bolstered their defensive options for 2019-20 by agreeing to sign Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.
The 21-year-old has played at the top level of Brazilian football since 2016, helping Paranaense to glory in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana in 2018 and picking up a runners-up medal in the CONMEBOL Recopa in 2019.
Lodi’s arrival follows hot on the heels of Marcos Llorente’s €30.15million switch from Real Madrid, and head coach Diego Simeone has also added defender Felipe Monteiro in a €20million transfer from Porto.
A statement announcing the deal to sign Lodi on Atletico’s official website said: “Atletico Madrid and Athletico Paranaense have achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Renan Lodi to our club.
Preliminary agreement with @AthleticoPR over the transfer of Renan Lodi
https://t.co/89v0EBr4h4#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/ioESsuQRHJ
— Atletico de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 28, 2019
“He comes with a notorious capacity to project himself in attack thanks to his versatility, speed, and great striking skills.”