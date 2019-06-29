Justin becomes Rodgers’ first Leicester City signing

Brendan Rodgers has made his first signing as Leicester City manager, after young defender James Justin joined the Foxes from Luton Town.

James Justin has become Brendan Rodgers’ first signing at Leicester City, having joined from Luton Town in a deal that could reportedly rise to £10million.

Justin enjoyed a terrific breakthrough campaign at Luton last term, making 52 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

A versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank, Justin’s arrival marks the first permanent signing by Rodgers, who replaced Claude Puel in February.

“I’m over the moon. I feel like I’m ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge,” the 21-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, told Leicester’s official website.

“The manager is great with the younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too.”

One player who may well be on his way out of Leicester in the off-season is Harry Maguire, with the England defender reportedly at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Leicester would be loathe to lose the England centre-back, however, while Rodgers is reportedly keen to ensure Youri Tielemans – who impressed on loan from Monaco last season – returns to the King Power Stadium.